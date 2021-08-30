NJPW announces lineup for BBQ Bash this Friday on NJPW Strong, NJPW Strong moving to Saturday night in September

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-New Japan has announced the lineup for NJPW Strong: BBQ Bash set to air this Friday on NJPW World and Fite.tv on PPV at 10 p.m Eastern.

The lineup for the show is as follows:

Hikuleo vs. Matt Morris

Rey Horus vs. TJP

Josh Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia

-New Japan announced they will be moving NJPW Strong from Friday nights to Saturday nights starting on Sept. 18. The show will premier at 8 p.m. Eastern on NJPW Strong and on PPV on Fite.tv.

Radican’s Analysis: This is a smart move by NJPW. More people will likely watch NJPW Strong on a Saturday night instead of having to choose between NJPW Strong and AEW Rampage on Friday nights.