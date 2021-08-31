FREE PODCAST 8/31 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Adam Cole’s AEW prospects, Lesnar, Becky, AEW All Out preview, Punk’s trajectory, Happy Corbin, weird Raw, more (161 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss Adam Cole’s AEW prospects, Brock Lesnar’s future opponents, promo ability, and role as a face or heel, Becky Lynch’s character, AEW All Out preview, C.M. Punk’s trajectory and AEW ratings since his debut, Happy Corbin, a weird Raw, the reboot of NXT, and more including listener emails.

