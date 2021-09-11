FREE PODCAST 9/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts: C.M. Punk insights, how Triple H and Kevin Dunn treat people behind the scenes, Cena as a leader (122 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago with ex-WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts who talks about his decade-plus experience in WWE, highs and lows, including insight into Kevin Dunn and Triple H and how they treat people behind the scenes, John Cena as a leader, C.M. Punk over the years, and much more with live callers and email questions.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO