New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Robbie Eagles

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Chase Owens

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021

New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay

New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler

Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

IMPORTANT NOTES

NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.

All G1 Climax 30 events will have live English commentary with Kevin Kelly. He will be joined by Chris Charlton for shows close to Tokyo or in Tokyo.

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

September NJPW Events

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 23 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Tetsuya Naito vs. Tanga Loa

Kenta vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 24 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Evil

Sanada vs. Taichi

Yoshi Hashi vs. Jeff Cobb

Tama Tonga vs. Chase Owens

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 25 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)

Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay

Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles

Minoru Suzuki vs Fred Rosser

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Tom Lawler vs. Ren Narita

Juice Robinson & Lio Rush & Clark Connors & TJP vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Chris Bey & Hikuleo

NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Sept. 25 (Taped at Thunder Studio in Long Beach, Calif. Airing live on NJPW World in English & Japanese & Fite.tv PPV in English at 10 p.m. EDT)

Fred Rosser vs. Ren Narita

Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 26 – Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Shingo Takagi vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenta

Toru Yano vs. Tanga Loa

Great-O-Khan vs. Yujiro Takahashi

NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 26 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)

Suzuki-Gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawler & Royce Isaacs)

Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo – Texas Bullrope match

Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori

Yuya Uemura vs. T.J.P.

Robbie Eagles & Chris Dickinson vs. El Phantasmo & Chris Bey

Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors vs. Will Ospray & ???

Jay White vs. Daniel Garcia

Talent announced includes Will Ospreay, Jay White, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and Karl Fredericks.

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 29 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga

Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

Sanada vs. Chase Owens

Taichi vs. Evil

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Shingo Takagi vs. Kenta

Tetsuya Natio vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Kota Ibushi vs. Toru Yano

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. The Great-O-Khan

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa

October New Japan Events

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 1 – Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hirooki Goto

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Taichi

Evil vs. Chase Owens

Jeff Cobb vs. Tama Tonga

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 3 – Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Toru Yano

Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Great-O-Khan vs. Kenta

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Sanada

Hirooki Goto vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi

Evil vs. Tama Tonga

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 7 – Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenta

Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Great-O-Khan

Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Kota Ibushi vs. Tanga Loa

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 8 – Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium(Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil

SANADA vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tama Tonga

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 9 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan

Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa

Yujiro Takahashi vs. Toru Tano

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 12 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Evil

Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Sanada

Taichi vs. Tanga Tonga

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 13 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito

Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan

Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.,

Kentavs. Tanga Loa

Yujrio Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 14 – Yamagata City Sports Center (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga

Jeff Cobb vs. Evil

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada

Taichi vs. Chase Owens

NJPW Strong Taping: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 16 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Brody King, El Phantasmo, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, TJP, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Ren Narita.

NJPW Strong Taping: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 17 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Brody King, El Phantasmo, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, TJP, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Ren Narita.

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kota Ibushi vs. Kenta

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Tetsuya Natio vs. Great-O-Khan

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga

Yoshi Hashi vs. Chase Owens

Sanada vs. Evil

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

November New Japan events

Power Struggle PPV, Nov. 6 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World)

No card announced

Battle In The Valley, Nov. 13 – San Jose Civic Center (Major caliber event)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.

NJPW Strong Taping: Detonation tapings, Nov. 15 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium (NJPW Strong TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Jon Moxley, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.