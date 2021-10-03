AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 9/29: Adam Cole and Jungle Boy leave a little in the tank in great match, a confusing Lio Rush debut promo, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy – HIT

They didn’t pull out all the stops and they didn’t even need to. A great match between these two to kick-off the show. If you had any doubts about Cole being a star, this match and presentation should put that to bed. It came across on TV and reports from the building that people were into seeing Adam Cole. A great back and forth with Jungle Boy before Cole hit a low blow behind the referee leading to the finish. Cole underestimated Jungle Boy forcing him to use underhanded tactics. After the match, The Elite came out to celebrate. Karl Anderson introduced the members. Kenny Omega began cutting a promo on being interrupted before Bryan Danielson cut him off again. Danielson wanted to fight and told Omega he didn’t have the balls to give him his rematch. The crowd was into this with a chant for “Kenny No Balls.) The rest of Jurassic Express, Frankie Kazarian, and Christian Cage came out as reinforcements. Later in the night, they announced a multi person tag match between both teams set for the anniversary show next week.

Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal – HIT

Again, Dante Martin was spectacular! He is by far the most underrated performer on the roster at this point. People don’t think of him as a great worker yet, but every match he’s been a part of he’s been the highlight. Cody Rhodes didn’t do too much in this match with Arn Anderson giving him different advice. In the post-match, Arn Anderson had his best moment in the promotion. He cut a serious promo heavily putting over Malakai Black as a dangerous character. He even illustrated a story of pulling a glock on a car jacker. The moment was off putting, but didn’t ruin the promo by any means. The crowd continues to boo Cody, forcing the conversation of a heel turn even if that wasn’t the original intention. This promo by Arn supports that idea that he may have a hand in changing Cody’s attitude.

Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin vs. Bear Boulder, Bear Bronson, & Anthony Greene – HIT

A fun match as usual with Moxley, Kinston, and Allin. This was another short 6-man tag to showcase the stars against undercard talent. I enjoy them doing this to keep Moxley and Kingston in the mix when they don’t have an immediate feud.

Orange Cassidy & The Dark Order vs. H.F.O – HIT

This worked as a nice tribute to Dark Order. The Dark Order had to set aside their differences and in fighting to get the win. Amanda Huber (Brodie’s wife) came down to the ring along with her son -1 to make the Dark Order get the job done. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson rejoined the team and with the others hit a series of athletic sequences to beat the H.F.O. A fitting tribute being in Brodie’s hometown of Rochester when that city before the pandemic was his originally planned debut.

Lio Rush Promo – MISS

Lio Rush brings a unique charisma that can be used on the roster. However, this promo was confusing as to what his mission is coming back to wrestling. As he mentioned in the promo, he had announced he was retired not too long ago, but now he’s back and he’s talking about some sort of money laundering. Follow-up is always key, but this was a head scratcher.

Dan Lambert Promo – HIT

More of the same quality stuff from Dan Lambert. He knows how to get the most out of playing that character, antagonizing the fans and the promotion. He’s been a highlight on the microphone while trying to give that rub to Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Sky and Page also spoke which made them feel more relevant especially after beating Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. After being unsure about the pairing with Lambert, this was a move in the right direction.

Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford & The Bunny – HIT

A fine match for this grudge between the teams. Tay Conti and Anna Jay came out with a ton of energy which engaged fans from the start. Solid action throughout leading to a victory for Conti and Jay. After the match, -1 came down to the ring and embraced Conti and Jay. A nice follow-up with the Dark Order tribute.

MJF Promo – HIT

MJF set up a new feud with Darby Allin. MJF declared that he deserves to be the AEW Champion. He also mentioned himself being one of the four pillars of the future of AEW. The others being Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin. Although fans chanted and wanted CM Punk, Darby Allin was the one to come out and shut him up. MJF went right after Allin’s personal tragedy of being in a car accident with his uncle. It appears that he’s continuing the shoot comments like he did with Brian Pillman Jr. Although it’s unpleasant, it’s a good strategy to keep any fans from cheering him. Allin responded by telling MJF to keep talking because he won’t be mentally broken. MJF knew he wasn’t going to get to Allin so he decided to walk out with Wardlow. I feel that this is the right program for both men at this stage. They’ve been feuding with stars bigger than themselves and now it’ll be as MJF put it with two of the future pillars going against each other.

Miro vs. Sammy Guevara: TNT Championship Match – HIT

A fun main event to conclude the show. Sammy Guevara overcame Miro to win the TNT Championship. While Guevara got destroyed for most of the match, he showcased his amazing athleticism and high flying ability. He’ll now have a run with the belt with his first opponent being the recently released Bobby Fish, from WWE. It’s a nice first match for Guevara against an experienced wrestler who fans will be interested to see given his connection to Adam Cole in NXT’s Undisputed Era. Guevara is a fantastic wrestler, but his personality as a babyface isn’t complete. He’s a natural heel, but has yet to establish himself as a man of the people. Although he lost, Miro feels like he’s still on an upward trajectory. There are plenty of faces on the roster he can go against as well as dip his toes in some of the other promotions AEW is working with.

