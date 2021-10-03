FREE PODCAST 10/3 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Post-shows: (10-3-16) Cena-Styles-Ambrose closing segment, Miz-Ziggler, Corbin-Swagger, Ashton Kuchner, Seth, Women’s Title Change, Cruiserweights (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (10-3-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after WWE Smackdown Live with PWTorch senior editor Bruce Mitchell discussing the show with callers. They begin with a spirited pro and con discussion on the merits of the closing segment with A.J. Styles, Dean Ambrose, and John Cena. Then they take calls on that topics, the Miz-Dolph Ziggler storyline, the Baron Corbin-Jack Swagger finish, and more in the lead-up to No Mercy. At the end of the show they hear from a fan who attended Smackdown in person in San Diego with some off-air news and observations.

Then, a bonus episode from the prior night when PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill went live right after WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air and discussed this episode with callers for an hour including the latest on the Cruiserweight Division, the Women’s Title change, the latest with Seth Rollins, Ashton Kutcher’s involvement, and more.

