FREE PODCAST 10/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss live reaction to Casino Ladder Match, Hangman Page becoming No. 1 contender, Bryan Danielson, more (83 min.)

October 7, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show with a LIVE REACTION to the Casino Ladder Match, as they started recording before Dynamite ended. Then they take listener emails, react to Twitch comments, and talk about Hangman Page becoming the No. 1 contender, including what happens to Bryan Danielson now.

