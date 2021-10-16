News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Kristoffer Ealy of Nubian Wrestling Advocates talks AEW/WWE week that was, Smackdown hits and misses, why Mark Henry deserved slack as announcer, more (61 min.)

October 16, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Deep Dive features Kristoffer Ealy (@kmEZdoesit), 1/2 of the Post’s Nubian Wrestling Advocates podcast. Kris talks about the week of billionaires at odds, his thoughts on what worked and what didn’t Friday night for AEW and WWE, as well as his contribution to “Sell me On,” a new recurring topic where the guest can try to sell the listening audience on a topic/match/wrestler/story/promotion that doesn’t get the love it deserves.

