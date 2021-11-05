11/5 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Jaxson Ryker vs. Cedric Alexander, Liv Morgan vs. Tamina, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 5, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Liv Morgan uses Metalik-esque rope trick

(1) LIV MORGAN vs. TAMINA

The women locked up and Tamina shoved Morgan to the mat with ease. Morgan slowly acknowledged this power display and got to her feet, only to be shoved down again, this time face-first. Tamina fired Morgan into a corner. Morgan sidestepped a rushing Tamina, then climbed to the top rope and nailed a high cross body before covering for two.

Morgan applied an arm bar to a face-down Tamina. When Tamina got to her feet, Morgan planted two knee strikes to her midsection, but this didn’t stop Tamina from scooping and slamming Morgan. Tamina covered for two. Tamina clotheslined Morgan to the mat, then slowly bounced off the ropes and dropped an elbow. She covered Morgan for another two-count. Tamina applied a chin lock. Morgan got to her feet, so Tamina flung her into a corner. Once more, Morgan dodged Tamina’s charge, then rolled her up for a quick two-count. Tamina stood up and leveled Morgan again with a right-arm shot. She lifted Morgan to her feet and body slammed her again, then covered for two. Tamina then went back to the chin lock.

Morgan broke free with a jaw breaker, then dodged Tamina for a third time in the corner, causing Tamina to blast her shoulder into the ring post. The women slowly got to their feet and stood toe-to-toe in the middle of the ring where Morgan landed a series of blows. She followed up with an enziguri, then gingerly bounced off of Tamina in the corner. Holding Tamina’s wrist, Morgan climbed to the middle rope, then jumped straight up to the top rope to then springboard into a hurricanrana, spinning Tamina to the mat. Morgan hit a low-altitude drop kick then covered for a believable near fall.

Morgan ran at Tamina in the corner, but Tamina got the big boot up to intercept. Tamina climbed to the top rope and dropped into a Superfly splash, but Morgan rolled out of the way. Morgan scooted back in to roll up Tamina again, this time for the three-count.

WINNER: Liv Morgan by pinfall in 6:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: The match was decent and made sense. The smaller Morgan repeatedly used speed to dodge Tamina’s lumbering charges. Morgan’s rope tricky was impressive, if not a bit scary – she noticeably wobbled on her top-rope landing before going for the hurricanrana. With more practice and confidence, moves like that will be a unique addition to her skillset.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Xavier Woods’s “Royal Coronation” from Smackdown

Replay of Woods & Kingston vs. Usos from Smackdown

Replay of Belair vs. Lynch from Raw

Replay of Rollins / Big E in-ring segment from Raw

Replay of Owens vs. Big E from Raw

(2) JAXSON RYKER vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER (w/ Shelton Benjamin)

During Ryker’s entrance, Byron referred to him as “a walking billboard of intensity and focus.” When Kevin said that Ryker gives him the heebie jeebies, Byron added, “You and me both. Don’t make eye contact, don’t get on his bad side, we’ll be fine.”

The bell rang and Alexander landed a swift series of blows. Ryker came back with a clothesline and a high cross body. He hoisted Alexander into a suspended vertical suplex and dropped him to the mat and covered for a one-count. He clotheslined Alexander over the top rope to the floor. Ryker rolled Alexander into the ring and climbed onto the apron. Benjamin, on the floor, moved close to Ryker, which got Ryker’s attention. This allowed Alexander to sneak in and yank Ryker’s shoulder down across the top rope. Alexander joined him on the edge and clotheslined him hard to the ring apron. Alexander then shoved Ryker shoulder-first into the ring post. Ryker rolled into the ring and we cut to break.

After the break, Alexander maintained control with an arm bar. He fired Ryker chest-first into the corner. Ryker landed two shots, but Alexander maneuvered him back into an arm bar. Alexander appeared pleased with his position. Ryker battled out, missed a clothesline, then caught a flying kick from Alexander. Alexander covered Ryker for two. Alexander went back to the arm bar. Ryker landed shots to Alexander’s ribs, but Alexander returned fire with elbow strikes. Ryker threw Alexander into a corner, then back body dropped him on the rebound. He clubbed Alexander to the mat with double axe handles, then hit a running knee lift in the corner. Alexander blocked a suplex attempt then bounced off the ropes with a handspring into a high cross body. Ryker caught him and tossed him with a fallaway slam.

Ryker was first to his feet, but Alexander rolled him up for a two-count. Ryker caught Alexander with a rising knee strike, then covered for two. Ryker urged Alexander to his feet before climbing to the second rope. Alexander rushed the corner and kicked Ryker in the face, then climbed to meet Ryker. Ryker jumped with Alexander, hitting a super uranage. As Ryker crawled across the ring to cover Alexander, Benjamin grabbed Alexander’s wrist and yanked him out of the ring. Ryker rolled out to the floor and clocked Alexander with a right hand, then rolled Alexander back into the ring. As Ryker entered behind him, Alexander nailed him in the chin with a superkick and followed up with the Lumbar Check, a finisher good for the three-count.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander by pinfall in 7:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Ryker’s presentation is confusing – the announcers talked about how he is creepy and hates eye contact, yet he acted out a babyface role in the ring (looking to the crowd for encouragement, dealing with sneaky heel antics). Like the first match, this one also made sense. Hurt Business didn’t partake in any blatant cheating, but the mild distractions were enough to give Alexander the edge toward victory.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.2

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S MAIN EVENT REPORT: 10/27 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: John Morrison vs. Apollo Crews, Veer vs. Jaxson Ryker, more