11/5 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi in a rematch

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 5, 2021

LIVE FROM EVANSVILLE, IND. AT FORD CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves



Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They went to the arena and panned the cheering fans. Cole said they were in Evansville, America’s heartland. A fan sign said “Put Shad Gaspar in the HOF.”

-As Roman Reigns’s music played, Pat McAfee said “stupid baseball is over” and Roman is back. Cole said he has ruled for 432 days. Reigns walked out with the Usos and Paul Heyman. They replayed New Day beating The Usos last week. Cole said he was on vacation last week. When his music stopped, boos rang out. They cut to people giving Reigns & Co. a thumbs down. McAfee said not to let the boos fool anyone because there are a lot of fingers pointed to the sky. He claimed fans were chanting “Thank you, Roman!” during an obvious “You suck” chant.

Reigns said: “Last week, your Tribal Chief wasn’t at Smackdown because when you smash somebody like Brock Lesnar, you gotta celebrate. So I took a vacation. And I heard y’all grumbling and complaining. Don’t worry, I’m here now.” Some cheers from fans as McAfee exclaimed, “Yes!” He got a sinister look as he said, “So tiny little no-name town, acknowledge me!” The cheers turned to boos. He brightened up and said he had a great weekend. He said he was on a private island “running around naked, my wife was loving it, it was great.” He said not everybody had a good week, though. He said it was a bad week for a lot of them. He looked at Heyman, who looked nervous. Reigns then said Lesnar had a bad week because he got himself fined a million dollars and suspended indefinitely. He said he has the juice and the stroke to make that happen.

Reigns asked Heyman what else happened last week. Heyman said it was really nothing and Kayla Braxton started bothering him about Lesnar. As Heyman rambled on nervously, Reigns interrupted and asked what else happened last week. Heyman looked at the Usos and said there was a match last week between the Usos and the New Day, but he stammered that it was non-title because they’d never have a title match without him around. Reigns asked who won and who lost. Jimmy and Jey hung their heads. Heyman said the match was won by the New Day. Cheers. Fans chanted “New… Day Rock!” Reigns said they’re entertaining and he likes them too, but they’re not better than the Bloodline. He said he’s having trouble understanding how his cousins, the greatest tag team of this generation, lost to the New Day. He went into a brief rage. Reigns asked who lost the match. Jimmy and Jey pointed at each other. Jimmy looked more guilty. Reigns put his arm around Jimmy. “Tell us how you’re going to fix this problem,” he said. Jimmy said he is going to kick that crown off his head and acknowledge who the Tribal Chief is and who the real king is.

New Day’s music interrupted. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods walked out. Kofi introduced him. Xavier said he thought when you were king, you sat at the head of the table and then you never stop talking about being the head of the table and then you get a wear a t-shirt saying you are head of the table “in case you lose too many brain cells to remember you are Head of the Table.” Kofi laughed as the lame line in a goofy way. Xavier’s lip quivered as Kofi said it must be so sad and lonely on “the Island of Relevancy.” Xavier told Reigns if Jimmy Uso can beat him tonight, he will acknowledge him. He said “when” he beats Uso, he will be made to do as his should be doing already, “and bend the knee.” Xavier tried to get a “Bent the knee” chant going and fans weren’t really into it. JImmy yelled, “The Bloodline bends the knee to nobody!” Reigns held out his hand for the mic. When Jimmy didn’t hand over the mic, Heyman nearly had a nervous breakdown and he shoved Jimmy’s hand over to Reigns for the hand-off. Reigns accepted the challenge. Xavier made jokes aimed at four years olds asking whether Jimmy is “Jim or “Jimminy.”

(Keller’s Analysis: The Xavier king schtick isn’t for me – at all. The crowd didn’t seem much into it either. That said, they are going all in and in a general sense I like the idea of Xavier trying to get under the skin of Reigns by mocking his ego like he did. It’s just the way he does it with the smirking and self-satisfied over-the-top cartoon mannerisms just isn’t as funny as I think he thinks it is. He just seems too delighted with his supposed wit.)

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole mentioned McAfee is making headlines around the world, a reference to his interview with Aaron Rogers.

-Naomi made her ring entrance. [c]

-As Shayna Baszler made her entrance, they cut backstage to Kayla interviewing Deville. She asked if she has a vendetta against Naomi. Deville said she lit a fire underneath her, “so now let’s see what she can do with it tonight.” She said if she wins, maybe one day she will grant her a one-on-one match.

(1) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. NAOMI

Naomi took control early and got in some offense at ringside. She leaped off the top rope and landed a crossbody for a two count. Cole said Deville still hasn’t explained the issue she has with Naomi. McAfee said “the Internet” speculates it’s jealousy. Baszler yanked Naomi off the ring apron. Baszler landed a gut-wrench suplex on the ringside mat as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Naomi drove Baszler’s head into the ring apron with what McAfee described as a “swinging tombstone” and then sunset flippped her for a near fall in the ring. Baszler countered with a Kirafuda clutch. Naomi grabbed the ropes to force a break, then rolled up Baszler for a leverage pin.

As Naomi celebrated as her music played. Deville walked out and told everyone to hold on a moment. “Nobody is going to leave the ring until I make my remarks.” She said right before the pinfall, she grabbed the ropes, so it should have been a rope break, meaning the hold should’ve been released and her counter into a roll-up shouldn’t count. She said the rules are the rules, and she has no choice but to restart the match. Cole asked, “Where’s Jack Tunney?” Baszler then put Naomi in the Kirafuda clutch. Cole said this reeks of favoritism. Naomi passed out. McAfee said Devilles stinks.

WINNER: Baszler via submission in 6:00.

-Backstage, Reigns said: “I take one week, one vacation, and it all falls apart. I take one vacation, and Smackdown sucks. It’s almost as bad as Raw.” Jey laughed. Reigns asked if he thinks it’s funny. He stood. Reigns stood and got in his face. “Jey, what don’t we do?” Reigns asked. Jey said they don’t lose. Reigns asked why. Jey said, “Because we’re the ones.”

(Keller’s Analysis: This is some of the best work from everyone in the Bloodline in months.)

-They showed Shotzi attacking Sasha Banks last week. McAfee said she went nuts last week and they’d hear from her next. [c]

-A vignette aired on Xia Li.

-Braxton interviewed Ridge Holland. She asked how he feels about joining Smackdown and what he’s looking forward to. He said he’s most eager to meet his idol, Sheamus. He said he’s tough and rugged and wrestles the day he does. He said he would fit right in with the lads back home. He said he and his friends would gather around TVs when Sheamus beat John Cena for the WWE Title and won the Rumble and when he cashed in Money in the Bank against Roman Reigns. He said they had a party so legendary, he hardly remembers it. He said he has learned a lot from watching Sheamus, which is bad news for everyone else on Smackdown.

-McAfee said Holland is a more handsome, more buff version of himself and he’s glad he’s on Smackdown. Cole shifted to Shotzi and commented on a recap of her loss to Charlotte last week, and then Shotzi’s attack on Sasha while yelling it was her fault.

-Backstage, Megan Morant interviewed Shotzi. Shotzi said she finally had enough. She said ever since she came to Smackdown, she’s lost title opportunities and her tag partner and the support of the fans. She said last week, thanks to Banks, she lost the biggest match of her career. She said she’s not going to smile and pretend everything is okay anymore. She said Sasha is now her target. “I am going to run over Sasha Banks and anyone else gets in my way,” she said. “And I don’t need a tank to do it.”

(Keller’s Analysis: She’s a better heel than a babyface, that’s clear already. And if the tank is now gone, this is a great day for pro wrestling fans.)

-Los Lotharios made their ring entrance. McAfee asked Cole if he could imagine being that good looking all the time. Cole said they’d face a “make-shift” tag team of Mansoor & Cesaro next.

(2) LOS LOTHARIOS (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. MANSOOR & CESARO

As the match began, they aired a soundbite from Garza and Carrillo saying they are God’s gift to women and then mocked the looks of Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs and Cesaro & Mansoor. They winced as they spoke of their opponents’ appearances. McAfee said he didn’t like the way they were talking about Shinsuke and Boogs. McAfee said they want to go to the top quickly. Cole said the Smackdown Tag Team Division is heating up. McAfee got so excaled, he nearly exclaimed “Mother f—-!” as Los Lotharios beat down Mansoor. Mansoor eventually hot-tagged Cesaro just as Humberto tagged in. He tossed Humberto around the ring and landed corner running uppercuts. Cesaro did the Cesaro swing on Garza, but Humberto broke it up. Mansoor broke up his cover. McAfee said he’s seen people puke from a lot less in the last 24 hours than a Cesaro swing. Humberto landed a couple kicks (including slapping his leg on a superkick) Garza and Humberto landed their double-team finisher on Cesaro for the win.

WINNERS: Los Lotharios in 5:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Having Cesaro do the job here instead of Mansoor is a noteworthy choice.)

-Backstage Jeff Hardy was chatting with Aliyah. Braxton walked up for an interview. Hardy introduced her to Alliyah. Aliyah walked away, but Hardy then noticed Sami Zayn was talking to her. Sami said people are asking his advice all the time. He began giving her tips on what she wears to show people she means business. “I have two words for you: pants. Think about it,” he told her. She asked Hardy if he’s always like that. Hardy said, “Yes, and welcome to Smackdown.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Shouldn’t a wrestler on Smackdown have watched Smackdown before? What does it say about her that she doesn’t seem to know Sami’s schtick? Not the best way to portray her.)

-Drew McIntyre made his ring entrance. [c]

-Drew said it’s time for the Smackdown Warrior’s Open Challenge. “Let’s play less, Clay-more. Who wants to fight me?” Ricochet’s music played and he came out. Cole exclaimed, “Are you kidding me?” He called him “a videogame character come to life.” McAfee called him “a world class athlete.” Ricochet said he loves Drew, but he’s paying with fire. He said if he keeps coming out there every week, acting the way he’s acting, one of these weeks someone is going to step into the ring and not care about the pec flexing and catch phrases and slap him right in the mouth. He dropped the mic and slapped Drew. Drew’s smile turned to a glare.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) DREW MCINTYRE vs. RICOCHET

Drew tossed Ricohet across the ring early and overpowered him. Ricochet went for a running head scissors off the ring apron, but Drew caught him Drew then dropped him across the ring apron. “Note to self: Don’t piss off Drew McIntyre,” said Cole. Back in the ring, Drew tossed Ricochet across the ring again. Cole said Ricochet hasn’t been able to get out of the blocks. They showed an inset image of Mustafa Ali watching the match on a monitor backstage. Morant approached him and asked about his interest in the match. He said he and Ricochet share a lot in common. Ricochet caught Drew leaping off the top rope with a dropkick. Both were slow to get up. Ricochet landed a standing shooting star press, but Drew rolled through and powered Ricochet up and then landed an inverted DDT style slam for a near fall. Ricochet rolled up Drew for a near fall seconds later. Next he went for a backflip off the ropes, but Drew knocked him out of mid-air with a Claymore and a three count. After the match, Drew looked down at Ricochet and had a few words for him. He said he said those fire and those balls are going to get him exactly where he wants to be. Cole said you have to give Ricochet credit for stepping up, but Drew was up for the challenge.

WINNER: McIntyre in 5:00.

-Braxton approached Xavier and Kingston backstage for a comment on the main event. Xavier said if Reigns walked to the ring any slower, he’d be walking in reverse. He giggled. He said the outcome is not in doubt. He said Uso is certainly stretching nervously so he doesn’t pull a muscle later when he has to bent at the knee. They swiveled in self-satisfaction at their wit.

-Happy Corbin made his ring entrance, then was joined by Madcap Moss. They were all smiles. [c]

-Ali approached Ricochet in the locker room and pitched that they team next week. He complimented Ricochet and said they’d compliment each other perfectly. Ricochet turned him down. Ali asked why. Ricochet said he’s not a winner, he’s a whiner. He said he criticizes others and doesn’t look in the mirror. He said he treated Mansoor like dirt and he’s just a jerk.

-Happy Talk: Corbin and Moss sat in chairs in the ring. Corbin said there is no serious competition for them on Smackdown. Moss was delighted with Corbin’s play on words. He introduced their guests, The Viking Raiders. Cole called them “ferocious.” Erik said they aren’t there to be their guests. Ivar said they’re there to raid Happy Talk because it’s corny and it sucks. Corbin was chill and said they appear to be in such a sour mood for two guys still in their Halloween costumes. Corbin told Moss to tell a joke to make them happy. He asked how the young woman suffocated from body odor. “She took a liking to a Viking.” Corbin and Moss laughed uproariously. The Raiders tore apart the Happy Talk set. [c]

(4) THE VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. HAPPY CORBIN & MADCAP MOSS

Corbin and Moss had enough of a beating after a few minutes and got intentionally counted out. McAfee called it “a big time win” for the Raiders.

WINNERS: Corbin & Moss in 4:00.

-Sami approached what’s left of Hit Row. He said sometimes as a leader of the locker room, you have to convey some hard truths. He said their ring entrance as flat and sucked. Sami said they have great potential, but it’ll take some work and finessing. He asked if they understand. Top Dolla asked if they could show them how to make a proper entrance. Sami said he sure could and told them to take some notes. As Sami left, Hit Row laughed.

-Sami made his ring entrance. He made a big production of his entrance, strutting around in exaggerated fashion. Hit Row walked out and pretended to be impressed by him. Sami bought in. Then they slowly turned on him and said he pressed his luck. Top Dolla said, “Sami Zayn? No, Sami Sucks.” Fans chanted “Sami sucks.” Sami stormed off pouting as Hit Row laughed.

-Reigns asked Jimmy, “How many of your problems do I need to fix around here?”

(5) XAVIER WOODS (w/Kofi Kingston) vs. JIMMY USO (w/Jey Uso)

They cut to a break a few minutes in with Kofi in control. [c]

Back from the break, Xavier landed a wrecking ball kick to Jimmy, then leaped off the top rope with a flying legdrop for a near fall. McAfee gushed about the flying legdrop. Jimmy came back with a top rope Samoan drop for a near fall. Jimmy blocked a superkick and thumbed Xavier in the eyes. Jey helped add leverage to Jimmy’s pin. The ref saw it. Xavier then rolled up Jimmy and got the three count.

WINNER: Xavier in 12:00.

-Afterward, Xavier watched as Jimmy was about to take a knee. Reigns attacked Xavier. The Usos attacked Kingston. Xavier fought back. The Usos double-superkicked Xavier. Reigns superkicked Kofi next. The Usos hit the back of Kofi’s knee with his scepter. Jimmy splashed Kofi’s bad knee. Reigns said if Xavier shows up next week, he’ll find out what a real king looks like.