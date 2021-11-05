Nia Jax issues statement on release from WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Nia Jax, has issued a public statement regarding her release from WWE. In the statement, Jax talks about being away from the company to handle mental health issues, her upcoming return, and more.

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters,” Jax said on Instagram. “I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much — more than I can share — and so I took some time, with the full support of the company, to take care of myself. Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options. It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”

Jax was one of many main roster talents that were let go from the company yesterday, the same day that WWE touted year over year revenue increases on a third quarter earnings call.

Jax is a former WWE Raw Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

