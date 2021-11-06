Okada’s next opponent named

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kazuchika Okada’s next opponet has been named.

After beating Tama Tonga to secure his spot in the Wrestle Kingdom main event in January, Kazuchika Okada called out Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy in WWE) to face him in a match at NJPW’s Battle in the Valley PPV next weekend. Matthews will be making his debut for NJPW at the event.

NJPW has since confirmed that the match is official on thier website.

The show will take place on Nov. 13 in San Jose, Calif. The show will begin at 11p.m. Eastern and air live on Fite.tv with English commentary. The show will also air live on NJPW World in English commentary. The last hour of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on the same night will go head-to-head with NJPW’s Battle in the Valley.