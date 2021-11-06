Several titles change hands at Power Struggle 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Multiple titles changed hands at NJPW’s Power Struggle PPV today.

The House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho) beat Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi) to become the new NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions. After a ton of outside interference, Evil pinned Yoshi-Hashi after hitting Everything is Evil.

House of Torture attacked Chaos after the match until Yoh ran down to the ring to attack his former partner Sho before he could hit Goto with a wrench.

El Desperado beat Robbie Eagles to become the new IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion. Desperado worked over Eagles’s leg throughout the match and submitted him with Numero Dos.

Kenta became the new IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi. Kenta shoved Tanahashi into an exposed corner and then hit the GTS for the win.

Two champions retained their titles today at Power Struggle.

Toru Yano beat Great-O-Khan in a Amateur Rules match 6-5 after two periods. After the match, O-Khan and Toa Henare attacked Yano until Yuji Nagata, who was at ringside, got into the ring for the save.

Shingo Takagi retained the IWGP World Hvt. Champion by beating Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event. He beat Sabre after hitting Last of the Dragon. After the match, Okada confronted Takagi after the match and had some words for him. Earlier in the show, Okada retained his Right to Challenge at Tokyo Dome Contract by beating Tama Tonga.