VIP AUDIO 11/6 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Exclusive Tony Khan interview (part 2 of 2) on Cody being booed, Punk’s impact on business, Danielson-Cole-Punk, COVID protocols, Moxley situation, WWE cuts (32 min.)

November 6, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

TONY KHAN INTERVIEW – PART 2 OF 2…

  • Is Cody Rhodes really, truly committed to remaining a babyface or is there storyline wiggle room to change course?
  • Does Tony think Cody getting a mixed response is a good thing, citing John Cena and Roman Reigns as examples of top stars who went through that?
  • Tony responds to framing C.M. Punk’s impact on business as a disappointment so far
  • Does Tony think he could have gotten more out of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, and C.M. Punk if their debuts were spread out?
  • What is his COVID protocol within AEW? Has he been vaccinated?
  • More on the Jon Moxley situation and his comments in front of the crowd after Dynamite on Wednesday about what a tough week it’s been for him.
  • Does moving Miro into Moxley’s place cause a ripple effect on his booking plans for Miro?
  • His reaction to WWE roster cuts and his mindset on the inevitable roster cuts he’ll need to make eventually.
