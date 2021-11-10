Bryan Danielson reveals AEW contract details

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson is committed to AEW for three years and it may be the last long term wrestling commitment he makes in his wrestling career.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Danielson revealed his contract details, talked potential future contracts, and whether or not he can wrestle in Japan under his current agreement.

“Yeah, obviously I have to clear it all through AEW first — AEW has to be my priority, but yeah,” Danielson said of his ability to work in Japan. “Going to Japan is hard, with COVID and stuff, but yeah I’m able to do that. To be fair, WWE was going to let me do that as well. So, with the contract they offered me, when I talked to Vince about it, that was one of my big things, I was like, I want to be able to go and wrestle these guys all over the world and that sort of thing and they were going to allow me to do that.”

Bryan told Helwani that he thought this would be his last long term wrestling contract, but that he feels invincible at the moment. Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out in September. Notably, he wrestled a dream match against Kenny Omega inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and will wrestle Miro at Full Gear on Saturday night in an attempt to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship.

