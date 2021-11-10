Ruby Soho talks relationship with Ronda Rousey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Though firmly planted in the middle of AEW’s women’s division, Ruby Soho still has kept a relationship with Ronda Rousey.

In an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Soho talked in-depth about Rousey, saying she is a very good person and was fun to work with.

“She sent me pictures of the baby the other day and she’s absolutely beautiful,” Soho said of Rousey and her first child. “Already tougher than me. A child is already tougher than me. Just based off of who her parents are. Yeah, Ronda, and I keep in contact every once in a while, we just check in with each other. She’s an amazing person. And she was so much fun to work with. Just her excitement, her passion was super infectious. And, she brought me to a new level of thinking about wrestling, especially against somebody of her stature. She had me thinking about it in a different way, which I always love to be able to be challenged like that, especially when you’ve been doing it for a while, sometimes you kind of get into the same mindset. But it was very cool to be challenged against somebody you know, of her talent and her stature and her reputation. So it was great to be able to work with her but it’s so great to see her and the role I know she was meant for, which is motherhood. She is guaranteed to be the coolest mom.”

Soho and Rousey wrestled at WWE Elimination Chamber February of 2019. Rousey wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Rousey then went on a long hiatus from the company to have her child. Soho was released from WWE in June. She made her AEW debut at All Out in September.

