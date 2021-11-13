FREE PODCAST 11/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs. Ago) Keller talks with Nick “Magnus” Aldis about dream opponents, regrets, Mickie James on NXT Takeover, UK scene, Dixie, Sting (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (11-13-2016). Wade interviews Nick Aldis, a/k/a Magnus, about a wide range of topics in this in-depth interview including his current career aspirations, why he’s not in WWE, the thriving UK wrestling scene, his wife Mickie James’s match against Asuka at NXT Takeover, thoughts on TNA’s current ownership situation and losing the Challenge TV clearance, turning points in TNA history, what Sting meant to him, any regrets he has, dream matches, and more with caller and email contributions.

