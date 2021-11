FREE PODCAST 11/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Stoup discuss Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Cameron Grimes & Duke Hudson’s Poker Showdown, Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup take your calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Cameron Grimes & Duke Hudson’s Poker Showdown, Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo, Diamond Mine vs. Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time, Andre Chase vs. Xyon Quinn, Lashing Out with Lash Legend, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO