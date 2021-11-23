FREE PODCAST 11/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Vince McMahon’s return for egg mystery, Dana’s first title, Big E vs. Theory, live callers, emails (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” podcast to review the season premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss Vince McMahon’s return to WWE TV and whether it was worth it for that payoff to the egg mystery, with Rock absent from the angle. Also, Dana Brooke’s career highlight, finally winning a WWE Title. Also, is this the start of Austin Theory as a rising star or was his main event the result of an audible and he was just a placeholder to promote bigger names? Analysis of Becky Lynch’s promo opposite Liv Morgan, should Survivor Series change formats, what’s with the fire extinguisher finish, and much more with live callers and emails.

