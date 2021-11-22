News Ticker

Kenny Omega vacates AAA championship

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 22, 2021

Kenny Omega (photo provided to PWTorch by AEW, credit Al Powers)
Kenny Omega has vacated the AAA Mega title, a championship he has held since 2019.

AAA made the announcement on Monday and did not reveal who would step in to wrestle El Hijo del Vikingo for the vacant title at TripleMania Regia II on December 4.

It was reported last week that Omega was set for time away from the ring due to surgery to repair injuries. Omega recently lost the AEW World Championship to Adam Page at Full Gear.

