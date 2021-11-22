Kenny Omega vacates AAA championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega has vacated the AAA Mega title, a championship he has held since 2019.

Aquí tenemos el mensaje de @KennyOmegamanX sobre su estado de salud y la lucha estelar de #TriplemaniaRegia Muy pronto revelaremos la lucha estelar para coronar al nuevo Megacampeón de AAA en Monterrey este próximo 4 de diciembre en el @PalacioSultan #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/9JUg2j0qMm — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 22, 2021

AAA made the announcement on Monday and did not reveal who would step in to wrestle El Hijo del Vikingo for the vacant title at TripleMania Regia II on December 4.

It was reported last week that Omega was set for time away from the ring due to surgery to repair injuries. Omega recently lost the AEW World Championship to Adam Page at Full Gear.

