News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/1 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Brandi setting a table on fire which Cody crashed through, Page-Danielson hype, Soho vs. Statlander, Sting & Darby vs. Gunn Club, more (28 min.)

December 1, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Brandi Rhodes returning to TV and setting a table on fire which Cody Rhodes crashed through on his way to beating Andrade, Hangman Page-Bryan Danielson hype, Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander, Sting & Darby vs. Gunn Club, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021