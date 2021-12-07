News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/7 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Lesnar vs. Reigns, Cody’s issues, AEW’s remaining potential signings, NXT 2.0, ROH future, McMahon-Theory (145 min.)

December 7, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They cover these topics including some prompted by listener questions in the mailbag (and more):

  • Brock Lesnar’s as a babyface and possible results of his match at Day One against Roman Reigns.
  • Kevin Owens’ future and where he would fit in AEW
  • AEW’s ensemble approach to featuring their top half of the roster, pro and con
  • The Edge-Miz feud so far and Edge’s future after that.
  • Vince McMahon’s strange relationship with Austin Theory.
  • AEW’s remaining potential free agent signings including the format Bray Wyatt.
  • Johnny Gargano’s decision and potential in both NXT/WWE and AEW.
  • A look at NXT WarGames and 2.0 overall, with thoughts on Triple H’s status
  • The latest on ROH now and potential future if they restart in April.
  • Sammy Guevara’s TNT Title reign and performance as a babyface.
  • The C.M. Punk-MJF dynamic
  • The Cody Rhodes conundrum including whether trying so hard is working for him
  • How the Hangman Page-Bryan Danielson feud is going so far

And more sprinkled throughout with various sidebars and other topics.

