FREE PODCAST 12/7 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Lesnar vs. Reigns, Cody’s issues, AEW’s remaining potential signings, NXT 2.0, ROH future, McMahon-Theory (145 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They cover these topics including some prompted by listener questions in the mailbag (and more):
- Brock Lesnar’s as a babyface and possible results of his match at Day One against Roman Reigns.
- Kevin Owens’ future and where he would fit in AEW
- AEW’s ensemble approach to featuring their top half of the roster, pro and con
- The Edge-Miz feud so far and Edge’s future after that.
- Vince McMahon’s strange relationship with Austin Theory.
- AEW’s remaining potential free agent signings including the format Bray Wyatt.
- Johnny Gargano’s decision and potential in both NXT/WWE and AEW.
- A look at NXT WarGames and 2.0 overall, with thoughts on Triple H’s status
- The latest on ROH now and potential future if they restart in April.
- Sammy Guevara’s TNT Title reign and performance as a babyface.
- The C.M. Punk-MJF dynamic
- The Cody Rhodes conundrum including whether trying so hard is working for him
- How the Hangman Page-Bryan Danielson feud is going so far
And more sprinkled throughout with various sidebars and other topics.
