FREE PODCAST 12/23 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (12-20-2011) Keller & Powell talk Punk, Bryan’s World Title win, Cena, Zack Ryder’s U.S. Title win, live callers, emails (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-20-2011), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss last night’s Raw, Sunday’s TLC PPV, Zack Ryder’s U.S. Title win, Daniel Bryan’s World Title win, and more, plus at the end of the VIP Aftershow, some NFL playoff projections and Tim Tebow 101.

