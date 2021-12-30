12/30 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Part two of 2021 recap, Moose vs. Edwards, Omega vs. Callihan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 30, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Weekly intro video.

-Josh Matthews and Scott D’Amore hosted from a holiday themed set at Skyway Studios. This show was part two of the Best of 2021. They discussed Josh Alexander losing the world title to Moose, which led to Moose defending against Eddie Edwards.

(1) MOOSE vs. EDDIE EDWARDS

This was the match from Turning Point and was joined in progress. The match included weapons and interference from W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona. Moose won after a spear.

WINNER: Moose

-Back in the studio, Josh and Scott previewed that more awards were coming tonight. [c]

-The Influence were doing a photo shoot with Kaleb. They were interrupted by The IInspiration. The IInspiration said it was their time. Both teams went back and forth insulting each other. Kaleb said the IInspiration didn’t even have a photographer. Jai Vidal showed up and said he was the IInspiration’s photographer. He said he was Jai with an I. Kaleb said “oh hell naw!” The Influence walked off. The IInspiration said they will see them next week.

-Josh and Scott said that The IInspiration would defend against The Influence at Hard To Kill. They pitched to the next match.

(2) DECAY vs. THE IINSPIRATION (w/Kaleb)

This was the IInspiration’s debut and title win at Bound For Glory. Cassie pinned Rosemary for the win.

WINNERS: The IInspiration

-Josh listed the nominees for Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: Decay, The IInspiration, The Influence, Fire N Flava, and Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering. He pitched to pre-taped comments from the winners, Grace & Ellering, who thanked the fans and said the best is yet to come. Scott said The IInspiration wouldn’t be happy about this but the fans have spoken. [c]

-Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Rhino, and Heath cut a promo. Eddie led and said they were hard to kill. Swann said the group knows how to get hardcore and extreme. Mack said his foot was designed to put up their opponent’s butts. Heath said they would learn how hard to kill they are. Rhino threatened their opponents with a gore.

-Josh said everyone wants to make an impression in 2022. Scott pitched to a package of the Top Ten Social Media Posts of 2021. Number one was Christian Cage winning the Impact World Title. Josh said they had two more awards tonight. Scott said one of the matches nominated for men’s match of the year was Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan.

(3) KENNY OMEGA vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

This was the no DQ match from Slammiversary. Omega won after giving Callihan the One Winged Angel into thumbtacks.

WINNER: Kenny Omega

-Scott talked about Sami Callihan returning in 2022. [c]

-Josh and Scott talked about the debut of Jonah. They pitched to footage of Jonah debuting at Turning Point to attack Josh Alexander.

(4) JONAH vs. JAI VIDAL

This was Jonah’s Impact in-ring debut. He won with a splash from the top rope.

WINNER: Jonah

-Josh and Scott talked about Jonah vs. Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill, along with Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH Title against Chris Sabin and the Knockouts Ultimate X match. They talked about Trey Miguel defending his title against Steve Maclin and his match earlier this year at Slammiversary.

(5) TREY MIGUEL vs. ROHIT RAJU vs. PETEY WILLIAMS vs. JOSH ALEXANDER vs. CHRIS BEY vs. ACE AUSTIN

This was the Ultimate X Match from Slammiversary. Josh Alexander won after knocking Chris Bey off the ropes.

WINNER: Josh Alexander

-Josh and Scott ran down the lineup for Hard To Kill and said the winner for Men’s Wrestler of the Year would be announced next. [c]

-W. Morrissey promo package. He said you know his face and you know him as half of a catch phrase. He said the fans and the industry were quick to criticize him. He said every friend in this industry was a phony. He talked about rebuilding himself on his own. He wants to make everyone feel the agony he felt. It ended with him saying he deserves a shot at the Impact World Title. Great package.

-Josh and Scott talked about W. Morrissey and the upcoming main event at Hard To Kill. Josh said Morrissey could be a contender for wrestler of the year next year. He listed the nominees for this year’s award: Kenny Omega, Christian Cage, Moose, Josh Alexander, and Rich Swann. Alexander was the winner and he cut a promo in front of lockers. He said it was humbling and he thanked the fans. Josh introduced another contender for this year’s Men’s Match of the Year.

(6) RICH SWANN vs. MOOSE

This was from the Sacrifice PPV. Swann won to unify the Impact and TNA World Titles.

WINNER: Rich Swann

-Scott and Josh said they would continue to take a look back at 2021 and announce the Men’s Match of the Year.

-Masha Slamovich promo. She is coming next week. [c]

-Mercedes Martinez said that she heard Deonna Purrazzo talking about her and Deonna better put some respect on her name. She challenged Deonna to a match next week.

-Back in the studio, Josh said it will be a busy year for Deonna Purrazzo. Scott talked about Rok-C appearing in Impact to defend the ROH Women’s title against Deonna. They also talked about Masha Slamovich appearing next week.

Josh listed the nominees for Men’s Match of the Year: Omega vs. Swann, Omega vs. Callihan, Swann vs. Moose, Cage vs. Alexander, Ultimate X, Alexander vs. TJP Iron Man Match. They pitched to a promo from Josh Alexander talking about his match with TJP and thanking the fans.

(7) JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Petey Williams) vs. TJP (w/Fallah Bahh)

This was the Iron Man Match from Before The Impact from earlier this year. The match originally went an hour, but a condensed version was shown here. [c]

When the action resumed, TJP took Alexander down with a crossbody block then put him in a submission. The match continued. [c]

After the break, wrestlers had surrounded the ring to get a closer look. The clock showed about six minutes left. TJP had Alexander in an ankle lock as they went to the final commercial break. [c]

The action resumed with about one minute left. TJP got a fall with time expiring to take the match to overtime. Alexander won after a C-4 Spike.

WINNER: Josh Alexander

-Josh and Scott discussed the Iron Man Match and discussed upcoming events. Scott said 2022 would be the 20th anniversary of Impact and we would celebrate the highlights and some lowlights of the last 20 years. Josh wished everyone a Happy New Year. Scott grabbed Josh and hugged him.

-Undead Bridesmaids segment. Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee said they had failed “mother” and needed to take souls. Su Yung appeared and said their time has come. Lasers came out of her hands and she made them disappear. She said the time was near and the camera zoomed in to show that Su was pregnant.

CATCH-UP: 12/23 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: End of the year look back episode featuring old matches including Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander, more