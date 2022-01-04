News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Lesnar & Heyman, Four-Way, Omos squashing Styles, Rumble speculation, live callers, emails (120 min.)

January 4, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the fallout from Day 1 including Paul Heyman uniting with Brock Lesnar, the Fatal Four-way to determine the Royal Rumble challenger for Lesnar, Becky Lynch being interrupted by Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair, Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler, Miz & Maryse interacting with Edge & Beth Phoenix, and more including quite a bit of Royal Rumble and WrestleMania conjecture.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021