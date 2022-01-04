FREE PODCAST 1/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Lesnar & Heyman, Four-Way, Omos squashing Styles, Rumble speculation, live callers, emails (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the fallout from Day 1 including Paul Heyman uniting with Brock Lesnar, the Fatal Four-way to determine the Royal Rumble challenger for Lesnar, Becky Lynch being interrupted by Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair, Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler, Miz & Maryse interacting with Edge & Beth Phoenix, and more including quite a bit of Royal Rumble and WrestleMania conjecture.

