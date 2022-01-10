FREE PODCAST 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Zack Heydorn joins Greg to catch up on all the latest news and big shows Greg missed over the previous two and a half weeks (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn for a discussion of the big news and shows that happened in the last two and a half weeks. Topics from callers and emailers include Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV, the upcoming Royal Rumble event, Jade Cargill winning the TBS Title Tournament, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO