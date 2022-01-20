HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 1/19: Cody’s directionless promo highlights lost nature of his character

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Great to see Jon Moxley and he made his return with an edge and a F-Bomb. Moxley looked great. He looked healthy, content, and ready to go. He also did a wonderful job weaving together the Moxley character with a very genuine narrative around him tackling his demons. You can count on one hand the number of performers that could keep an audience that quiet for that long. Moxley is one of them and he had that crowd hanging on his every word.

-I’m not a fan of the Britt Baker and Adam Cole pairing at this point only, but they have some nice chemistry together in the ring. The duo is something to watch because both have such an upside for the company independently.

-I’ll take Cole vs. Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out match. A logical road to travel down and should put a bow on the feud, opening up Cole for something more significant on PPV in a little over a month.

-MJF needling Wardlow constantly is a sight to see. MJF comes across as such a jerk as he does it and the way Wardlow sells for him really enhances the material. This story is piling up sympathy for Wardlow and the slow burn has been effective.

-Inner Circle dissension? Interesting and there are pros and cons to it. The positives lie with Santana and Ortiz. In the Inner Circle they’ve been marginalized more than they should have been and have another gear or two to show off. Breaking away from their group takes the training wheels off the act and really gets them rolling. The negative? Chris Jericho. Where does he go? So much of what he has done in AEW has been Inner Circle related and he’s protected in the ring by having that talent around him. Jericho is the master at reinventing himself, but at this age, it’ll be interesting to see what he comes up with in order to stay at the top.

-A nice, quick win for C.M. Punk. From a booking perspective it made sense to squash Spears and not go toe to toe with him. Punk vs. MJF continues to be the strongest angle and program in AEW.

-Cody, Cody, Cody. Cody, Cody, Cody, Cody, Cody. What is there to say at this point? Cody is in a perpetual state of being way too cute out there. What was the purpose of all the ranting and raving to start his promo when the end point was simply challenging Sammy Guevara to a title match? Just like every other wrestler in history, his promos need context and direction. Too often he loses that just to say something that breaks the fourth wall. It’s time to pull back and get some focus. He’s a lost character right now.

-More House of Black stuff, please. Their presentation on the show was wonderful and that framing will quickly launch them to the top of the tag division. in AEW.

-For what it is, I’m fine with Lance Archer as a title contender to Adam Page. Page gets a lot out of standing up to him and defeating him cleanly before heading to a PPV showdown with a more significant contender. If the match goes any other way, it’s a major miss by Tony Khan and company.

-Sting is 60 freaking years old. It’s hard to remember that when you see him flying around the ring and crashing through tables. Not a noteworthy main event, but a fun one. Looking forward to seeing all the Darby Allin torpedoing through Max Caster gifs on social media in the coming days. What a spot.

