VIP AUDIO 1/25 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite preview including Cody vs. Sammy in ladder match and Cole vs. Cassidy, review of AEW’s Countdown special and what didn’t work, Rampage rating news, more (14 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- A preview of AEW Dynamite including thoughts on each match including Cody vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title in ladder match and Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy.
- Thoughts on AEW’s Countdown to Dynamite special that debuted on YouTube tonight including what didn’t work.
- Rampage rating and perspective compared to series average, demo ranking, and 7-day total updates.
