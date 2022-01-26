News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/25 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite preview including Cody vs. Sammy in ladder match and Cole vs. Cassidy, review of AEW’s Countdown special and what didn’t work, Rampage rating news, more (14 min.)

January 26, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • A preview of AEW Dynamite including thoughts on each match including Cody vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title in ladder match and Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy.
  • Thoughts on AEW’s Countdown to Dynamite special that debuted on YouTube tonight including what didn’t work.
  • Rampage rating and perspective compared to series average, demo ranking, and 7-day total updates.

