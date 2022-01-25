News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/25 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody & Mox’s promo, Nick Khan quotes in business journal on WWE overhaul, Ali not granted release request, Big E heading into Rumble, Jericho, Walter, Cody, Jarrett, more (113 min.)

January 25, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new episode of the VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • They open with a 14 minutes conversation about weather instead of pro wrestling!
  • Then a lengthy conversation about the Sports Business Journal article featuring Nick Khan quotes about overhauling WWE’s key top staff and touting his corporate deal-making. They look at the pros and cons of Khan’s approach, how to cut through the b.s. and corporate-speak in the article, and whatever happened to Triple H in the family structure.
  • The tale of two promos on last week’s AEW Dynamite with Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley.
  • Thoughts on last Friday’s Rampage including Moxley’s first match back, Jade Gargil’s improvement, Hook’s latest match and a progress report on his push.
  • Chris Jericho adjusting to a new role in AEW as he moved on from being a reliable world class main event level wrestler, and where Santana & Ortiz fit in with this Eddie Kingston-Jericho angle.
  • Lio Rush’s contract and how his personality might not be a good fit for a traditional promoter/wrestler relationship on a national level.
  • WWE’s decision not to grant Mustafa Ali’s request to be released.
  • Seth Rollins mentioning “Mox” on Smackdown.
  • WWE re-signing Sami Zayn and whether he’s sold out by staying with a company he has real-world issues with.
  • The renaming of Walter to Gunther and the accompanying controversy.
  • The wild GCW PPV event including Jeff Jarrett of all people.
  • Notes on Rich attending the Enjoy Wrestling event.
  • Disappointment with Big E’s push in recent weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble and closing words on the Rumble hype.

