VIP AUDIO 1/25 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody & Mox’s promo, Nick Khan quotes in business journal on WWE overhaul, Ali not granted release request, Big E heading into Rumble, Jericho, Walter, Cody, Jarrett, more (113 min.)

They open with a 14 minutes conversation about weather instead of pro wrestling!

Then a lengthy conversation about the Sports Business Journal article featuring Nick Khan quotes about overhauling WWE’s key top staff and touting his corporate deal-making. They look at the pros and cons of Khan’s approach, how to cut through the b.s. and corporate-speak in the article, and whatever happened to Triple H in the family structure.

The tale of two promos on last week’s AEW Dynamite with Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley.

Thoughts on last Friday’s Rampage including Moxley’s first match back, Jade Gargil’s improvement, Hook’s latest match and a progress report on his push.

Chris Jericho adjusting to a new role in AEW as he moved on from being a reliable world class main event level wrestler, and where Santana & Ortiz fit in with this Eddie Kingston-Jericho angle.

Lio Rush’s contract and how his personality might not be a good fit for a traditional promoter/wrestler relationship on a national level.

WWE’s decision not to grant Mustafa Ali’s request to be released.

Seth Rollins mentioning “Mox” on Smackdown.

WWE re-signing Sami Zayn and whether he’s sold out by staying with a company he has real-world issues with.

The renaming of Walter to Gunther and the accompanying controversy.

The wild GCW PPV event including Jeff Jarrett of all people.

Notes on Rich attending the Enjoy Wrestling event.

Disappointment with Big E’s push in recent weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble and closing words on the Rumble hype.

