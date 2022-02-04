FREE PODCAST 2/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #158 of the PWTorch (1-30-92) including WrestleMania VIII main events are set, Clash of the Champions 18 results, WCW holds legit press conference, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick and Alex kick off the fifth episode of the “PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast” Dailycast discussing the latest news surrounding the main events for WrestleMania 8. They then pivot to discuss a recent press conference given by WCW’s new leadership team, including sharing some of Wade Keller’s initial thoughts on K. Allen Frey’s tenure as WCW VP. Alex and Patrick then share some of the latest WWF and WCW news before wrapping up by reviewing the latest Clash of the Champions.

