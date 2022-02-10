2/10 AEW DARK SPECIAL TV REPORT: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lee Johnson, Solo vs. Kiss, six-man main event, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK SPECIAL TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 10, 2022

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, Mark Henry

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Excalibur, Taz & Mark Henry on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) AARON SOLO (w/Anthony Ogogo & QT Marshall) vs. SONNY KISS

Solo stalled early as the chants of “Let’s Go Sonny” rang out. Finally inside, Sonny got a quick sunset flip for two before Solo took over with clubbing blows. Sonny responded with a nice arm drag, head scissors takedown, springboard back hand spring in the corner and leg lariat. Springboard cross body off the top got Sonny a two before QT tripped Sonny to allow Solo to get a cheap shot and dropped repeated elbow drops. Mark Henry suggests the referees start wearing glasses with mirrors on them to have eyes in the back of their heads. Solo distracted referee Aubrey, which allowed QT to clock Sonny with a right hand. Excalibur wisely pointed out it’s better to get punched by QT than Ogogo. Solo connected with a tilt a whirl back breaker for two. Sonny did the splits out of the corner, hit a flipping body block and leg lariat for two following a split out leg drop. Sonny hit a Cross Rhodes variation for a close two. Sonny missed a moonsault, Solo punted the midsection and hit a Pedigree for the victory.

WINNER: Aaron Solo in 7:00

(Howard’s Analysis: A fun little opener that had both competitors looking impressive in this one. This was Solo’s first victory in singles action since June of last year where he defeated ironically enough, Sonny Kiss. So needless to say, Solo has Sonny’s number, despite the interference from QT.)

(2) ABADON vs. GIA SCOTT

Abadon immediately no sold Scott and rammed her head repeatedly into the mat. Abadon lit up Scott with strikes in the corner, but Scott turned the table to dish some out of her own. Scott charged, but Abadon hit a head scissors out of the corner. Scott planted Abadon with a Samoan Drop, but Abadon rose up, snapped her own neck and hit Scott with a stunner. Abadon wrapped the neck and hit Dahlia for the win.

WINNER: Abadon in 2:00

(Howard Analysis: My one complaint about Abadon matches is there aren’t enough of them on Dark. You’d think AEW Dark would be the perfect place for Abadon to rack up wins, but she’s not on nearly as much as she should in my opinion. Abadon is so scary that Mark Henry had to hide his eyes for this match.)

-We then got a Lee Johnson video is shown talking about his new entrance music from the Who We Are album, similar to the video we saw on Lee Moriarty on Tuesday. Johnson talked about why he chose his music to go with his background. His nickname Big Shotty is a tribute to his uncle, whose nickname was The Shotgun.

(3) POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Ricky Starks) vs. LEE JOHNSON (w/Brock Anderson)

Because this was taped about three weeks ago, the entrance music we just heard Lee Johnson talk about wasn’t used here on this show. Hobbs tried an attack before the bell, but Johnson chopped away, as he sent Hobbs to the floor with a dropkick. Johnson foolishly charged at Hobbs outside, was caught in a fireman’s carry and chucked head first into the ring post. Back inside, Hobbs slammed Johnson down with a suplex and big clothesline. Johnson fired up with strikes, but ran right into a kitchen sink knee from Hobbs. From there, Hobbs slowly picked apart Johnson until Johnson staggered Hobbs with strikes, but Hobbs wouldn’t go down. Johnson avoided a chokeslam with an enzguri, ultimately planting Hobbs with a suplex which the crowd went crazy for. Johnson ran right into a spinebuster for a very close two count; Hobbs missed the initial Torture Rack, so settled for just mowing down Johnson instead. This led to the Torture Rack submission for Hobbs.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs in 7:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Both men played the speed vs. power game very well in this match. Johnson fought back after getting beat up for a bit, but it wasn’t enough, as Hobbs Torture Rack is unstoppable right now. I know I love some Hobbs squashes, but it’s really good to have competitive matches like this every so often.)

(4) DANTE MARTIN & MATT SYDAL & LEE MORIARTY vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & THE BLADE (w/Matt Hardy & Jose The Assistant)

The A.H.F.O. boys attacked prior to the bell and Sydal was immediately planted by The Blade. Mark Henry pointed out he once weighed almost as much as Sydal, Moriarty & Martin combined, which popped Excalibur & Taz. Martin & Kassidy had a very quick exchange that ended in Kassidy hitting a cazadora. Moriarty & Quen jumped in and Moriarty used his speed on both Private Party to drag Quen to his corner. The babyfaces locked on a trio of abdominal stretches before Matt Hardy took the ref to allow his team to take control on Sydal. Kassidy put over his own strength while he body slammed Sydal, who tried to fight back, but kept getting cut off. Kassidy & Quen hit a Sling Blade Bulldog combo for two. Private Party tried the Gin n’ Juice, but Sydal countered into a Meteora. Moriarty made the hot tag and took out everyone before he & Dante hit a rad neck breaker powerbomb combo. Blade & Private Party ended up on the ramp as Dante hit a huge assisted dive from Sydal & Moriarty. Back inside, Dante hit the double jump moonsault on Blade to get the three.

WINNERS: Dante Martin, Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty in 9:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This match was bookended by some great fast high flying action, with 5 minutes in the middle of Sydal being grounded and isolated. This was a fun main event, as I always like seeing Dante, Sydal & Moriarty teaming up. I’m optimistic, because both Dante & Moriarty have been stacking wins at a fast pace these past few weeks. I hope something is in the cards for them eventually.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I assumed these four matches were just dark matches a few weeks ago before the January 21 Rampage, but I was apparently wrong. I’m glad we got to see them though, as this was a fun little show. We got a solid opener with, an always entertaining squash, a contrast of styles with Johnson & Hobbs and finally a fun main event. This had everything you’d want in a quick four match show.

