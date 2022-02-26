FREE PODCAST 2/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Wade talks with Disco Inferno about WCW Nitro locker room stories, Roddy Piper, Breezango, Jarrett as a leader, live callers & emails (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview from Feb. 23, 2017 with ex-TNA Creative Team member and WCW wrestler Disco Inferno discussing these topics: A Roddy Piper-Nitro backstage story, assessing TNA’s future & Jeff Jarrett as a leader, WCW locker room morale and mood, WWE’s Cruiserweight Division problems, Breezango’s potential, Aron Rex’s new gimmick, and more with callers and emailers.

