FREE PODCAST 3/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #162 of the PWTorch (2-27-92) including WCW announces new steroid policy, update on WWF drug raid, Mitchell’s blueprint for WCW success, more (144 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick and Alex kick off the eighth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing WCW’s new steroid policy and what it means for current wrestlers and staff, an update on the recent drug raid during a WWF event in St Louis, a Bruce Mitchell article detailing a plan for WCW to regain momentum, Wade Keller’s SuperBrawl preview, and more.

