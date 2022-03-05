WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 3/4: Ricochet nets IC title, Reigns continues strong WrestleMania program, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hits

Cold open quick fire interviews: This felt fresh! Funny how something that is old can be new again. It reminded me of how WWE used to do short and quick interviews with wrestlers at the open of the Royal Rumble shows back in its early days. I’m not sure that this would work every week but for now I’m sold on it as it felt new, even if it’s something that really isn’t and hasn’t been done probably in 30+ years (God, I’m old…)

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet (IC Title): A few weeks back I speculated that the big Ricochet win would be like a tree falling in the woods with no one being there to see/hear it. Well, thus far, I couldn’t be more wrong. Of course, there still needs to be more followthrough. But, to this point, the sudden revamped interest in pushing Ricochet is off to a great start. It also should mean now that Zayn will lose at WrestleMania to Johnny Knoxville and my fears of Knoxville carrying around the IC Title post-Mania will not happen. As for the match itself, these two killed it (as the kids would say). There were so many early near-falls for Ricochet that I thought for sure that this was the booking way of having him “save face” and Zayn would retain. I’m happy to say that I was wrong. I also didn’t mind the Knoxville interference since Ricochet was also able to hit a big move to get to the pin. I also hope Vince McMahon was paying attention because the crowd was totally behind Ricochet from start to finish tonight Zayn’s backstage followup was also very well done. He’s such a great character and the reaction to him losing in the fashion he did came off as very believable.

Austin Theory announces himself as Pat McAfee’s opponent: Theory didn’t overstay his welcome and the crowd reacted well to this. This is a much better match than the rumored Vince McMahon match that was circulating online last week. McAfee’s reaction, including him questioning whether Michael Cole was in on the “surprise reveal,” was even better than the reveal of Theory. As a Pittsburgh guy, I’m excited to see McAfee be able to showcase himself at Mania. His matches with Adam Cole in the past have been very good. I’m curious to see how McAfee will work 1-on-1 with someone that is not the caliber of a worker like Adam Cole.

Carmella vs. Naomi: A short match that was just kinda there but it was fine; a minor hit. I’d say that the announcement of the tag title match at WrestleMania came out of nowhere but there’s really no one else in this tag division to challenge Carmella and Zelina so it makes as much sense as it can.

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal: A fine match that mainly served the purpose to showcase McIntyre and get him out in front of the live crowd. At this point, Drew is just treading water until Mania and I don’t expect much storyline movement with Happy Corbin between now and next month at this point.

The Usos attack Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs: A minor hit here. I assume that Boogs & Nakamura will be now be the challengers to The Usos at WrestleMania. We are less than a month out here so it is time for The Usos to set up their feud for the big show.

Roman Reigns in-ring promo: This feud is in a bit of a holding pattern right now but Reigns was really good here. I’m still a bit surprised that they never announced an opponent for Brock Lesnar at MSG for this weekend’s show. I suppose it probably won’t matter because I don’t see them not giving us a title unification at this point but I still think it could’ve helped drive ticket sales for that show. Paul Heyman has already promised a “world class” opponent so why not tell us who? I suppose there’s the chance that it could be a debuting Cody Rhodes but there has been radio silence on the Rhodes speculation the past few weeks. But maybe that’s the idea?

The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders (SD Tag Titles): Much like the Young Bucks in AEW, it’s difficult to find a bad Usos match. Other than one flurry from The Viking Raiders this was basically a one sided affair and what should be the end to this feud. Looks like the Usos are onto a feud w/ Nakamura and Boogs now for Mania.

Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey: Ronda looked much better in this match than she did in her Rumble and Elimination Chamber appearances. You can tell she is taking the training seriously for her return and it is impressive what she’s doing considering she had a baby just last September! I wonder if they’ll have Ronda show off various ways she can defeat opponents in weeks to come in segments on Smackdown much like Bryan Danielson did on his run up to challenging Adam Page earlier this year in AEW. Charlotte calling Ronda a “one trick pony” on commentary would lend itself well to this idea.

This show, in general, was mostly a good one. The only misses (below) seem to be where things don’t seem to jive creatively and guys being misused. Leading up to WrestleMania, these shows should be mostly “hit-laden” and not duds. Here’s hoping this is the start of a strong run of shows until WrestleMania.

Misses

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss poker segments: This was a bit silly and the first miss, albeit a minor one, on this show. I’m curious as to why Corbin was dressed casually and Moss was in his ridiculous ring gear while playing poker? I suppose it doesn’t matter but it is just an observation. I also have to laugh at the idea that Corbin is undefeated since being “Happy.” It’s an outright lie and I can’t believe it gets repeated each week on Smackdown. After doing some research, I found that Corbin lost six straight matches last September and October…including a loss to his Mania opponent, Drew McIntyre.

Big E vs. Sheamus: This was basically a way to set up a feud between New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland…over an ATV? It’s an understatement that these guys all deserve so much better, especially Big E and Kofi Kingston. I believe I said this last week or two weeks ago, but at the start of 2022 Big E was WWE Champion and now he’s fighting over a destroyed ATV. I just can’t get behind it. Creative has failed these guys.

