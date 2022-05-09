SPOILER: Major name backstage at Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Alexa Bliss is backstage at Monday Night Raw and is expected to make her in-ring return on the show.

Fightful Select is reporting that Bliss is scheduled to face Sonya Deville in a singles match. The report indicates that plans could change, but that as of this afternoon, that match was official.

Bliss has been away from WWE since appearing at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Saudi Arabia. Bliss was involved in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, but was not involved in any stories afterward. She was not on the WrestleMania card this year either.

Bliss was recently married. She is a former WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion.

