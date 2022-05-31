WES postpones debut event in the UK

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The first-ever WES event in the UK has been postponed. The company announced the news via press release on Monday morning that included an official statement from the company and Legion of Pain.

We have all worked extremely hard on this event, however, things have not been going our way for us. Originally, the first event was set to take place in the UAE, but due to the sad & untimely passing of Sheikh Khalifa, we decided out of respect to change the event to Nottingham. It was a huge undertaking to move the event to a completely different continent on three weeks’ notice. Unfortunately, with the Queen’s jubilee celebrations and the impact that is having on the events sector in the UK, and with just three weeks to prepare, it proved to be an impossible task. “I want to apologize to the fans for any inconvenience caused. We will make it up to you all on July 9th with an incredible show! Also, a big thank you to everyone who has supported WES so far. Since

our launch, the response from fans, media, and fellow wrestlers has been really moving. Thank you! “See you all on July 9th !”

WES will honor any tickets purchased for the June 4 event on July 11. Tickets can be refunded as well. The card is headlined by Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) vs. Alistair Overeem.

Check out an interview with WES stars, Legion of Pain (formerly Authors of Pain) on the PWTorch YouTube Channel.

