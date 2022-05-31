SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 is headlined by the Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals and the final go-home hype for NXT In Your House on Saturday.

In the Breakout Tournament finals, Roxanne Perez collides with Tiffany Stratton. Perez defeated Kiana James and Lash Legend on the way to the finals. Stratton was a replacement for Nikkita Lyons and beat Fallon Henley to punch her ticket to the final. The winner will receive a championship opportunity of her choice.

Other announced matches for this week’s show include:

Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer

Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez

The NXT 2.0 In Your House premium live event will air on Peacock on Saturday June 4. Matches announced for the show include Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship. If Breakker gets disqualified during the match, he will lose the title. Last week on NXT, Breakker was disqualified in his match against Duke Hudson.

Cameron Grimes defends his North American Championship at In Your House as well. Grimes will face former champion, Carmelo Hayes. In addition, The Creed Brothers will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

CATCH-UP: Jake Atlas arrested, charged with domestic battery