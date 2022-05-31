SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Honestly, the final hype for the women’s triple threat match for the Raw Women’s Championship was pretty paint by numbers material, but it worked. WWE did nice job of presenting Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka as viable winners. Should make for an exciting match on Sunday.

-Kevin Owens has been a gem, hasn’t he? The angle with Ezekiel is a giant step down from working Steve Austin at WrestleMania, but Owens puts his all into every week. It’s getting over now, for better or worse – not sure I want to encourage this type of content from WWE, but it is what it is. Owens likely loses on Sunday to keep the program going given its success. The endgame? Ehh, we’ll figure that out later, I guess.

-Has hell frozen over or something? Could it be that we have a Hell in a Cell match scheduled at the Hell in a Cell event that actually needs that stipulation? It’s a summer miracle! Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were great this week. Rollins alluding to AEW was an interesting twist as a heel. Cody continues to be a strong babyface, he’s confident, but not overbearing … yet.

-WWE needs to be doing more with Alexa Bliss. That is all.

-Did everyone see Montez Ford last night? My goodness, he looked like a million bucks. He has so much potential thanks to his natural charisma, but the physical look was impressive and something we all know Vince McMahon likes in his top stars.

-We didn’t get enough of Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mustafa Ali. A taste, but it was just getting good before it was interrupted. Damn you, Theory!

-As far as Theory goes, he’s on a slow burn push right now, but clearly has a focus behind him. He’s beginning to mix aggression into the selfie part of the act, which is extremely important if he’s going to transcend being only a comedy guy in the company. Ali should get a really good match out of him on Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

-Once again, WWE unified championships and apparently didn’t have a strong plan for what happened after. I enter Roman Reigns into evidence, but now The Usos as well. Randy Orton being out may have stalled plans, but it seems like The Usos have cooled a smidge since winning the undisputed tag crown. Riddle and Nakamura are fine, but can’t challenge again, can they?

-I may be crazy, but Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley was pretty darn good this week. Morgan is learning how to be an underdog babyface and Ripley currently is in the middle of her best presentation yet on the main roster. She’s The Eradicator now? I’m on board with that.

-Kind of a week main event segment for WWE Raw this week don’t you think? It was predictable because, well, all contract signings are. This one lacked drama, too. This needed a contract signing? This match could be on a random Monday Night Raw and nobody would bat an eye. Not a great way to close the go-home Raw before Hell in a Cell, but the rest of it had good enough final build to give it a pass.

