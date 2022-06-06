SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced key matches and segments for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The Miz and Maryse will be hosting The Premiere edition of MizTV ahead of the Miz and Mrs. reality show premiere. Special guests for the show have not been announced.

In tag team action, Liv Morgan will team with Alexa Bliss to take on the team of Rhea Ripley & Doudrop. Sunday night at Hell in a Cell, Morgan and Ripley were on opposite sides with Ripley and the rest of The Judgement Day defeating Morgan and her partners, A.J. Styles, & Finn Balor. On tonight’s episode of Raw, The Judgement Day has vowed to add another member.

Finally, Cody Rhodes will address the WWE Universe live on Raw after a memorable performance and victory against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell Sunday night. Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral injury and had the match anyway. Rhodes will likely give an update on his status. Reports indicate that he is slated to have surgery to repair the injury on Thursday.

