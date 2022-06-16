FREE PODCAST 4/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast (AD-FREE): Maitland & McClelland review NWA’s Alwayz Ready PPV featuring a Four Way NWA World Title match; Kamile vs King for the NWA Women’s Title, Tyrus vs Mims for the NWA Television Title; and more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are always ready to face down heatwaves and questionable booking to review NWA’s Alwayz Ready. We analyze the NWA’s solution to Matt Cardona’s injury – a four way title match, which isn’t a terrible solution in a no-win situation. We look at the Homicide’s dual wins, a rare watchable-Tyrus match against Mims, a really great match between Kamille and Kylinn King and all the other matches and angles from NWA’s June spectacular. Then for VIP wrestling, we travel to Dayton Ohio for a couple of matches from Wrestling Revolver’s Stranger Thangs, specifically Jon Moxley vs Mike Bailey and Prisoners of Society vs Infrared vs The Dad Scouts in a three way title match.

