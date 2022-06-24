FREE PODCAST 6/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #179 (6-18-92) of the PWTorch including SummerSlam ‘92 card, Part 6 of Torch Talk with Jim Ross, Beach Blast preview, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the twenty-fourth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing the SummerSlam ‘92 card, plus a discussion around the top babyface matches throughout the years, Warrior as a heel, the latest Torch Talk with Jim Ross, a preview of WCW’s Beach Blast PPV, and much more.

