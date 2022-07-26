SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced that the August 16 episode of NXT 2.0 will be a themed event called Heatwave. The special was announced on this week’s episode of NXT. Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Championship has been made official for that event.

Stark returned to NXT last week after being on the shelf for 8 months due to a torn ACL. This week on the show, Stark defeated Gigi Dolin and then attacked the rest of Toxic Attraction.

Other matches for Heatwave have not been announced by WWE at this time.

