FREE PODCAST 7/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Vince McMahon including what brought him down, what’s next, how does it affect AEW, more (98 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking about Vince McMahon (how could they not?). What brought Vince down? Would being a private company (like AEW) create a different result? What’s next? How does this affect AEW? Tully Blanchard is gone. Is AEW growing too fast? Gresham is out. Plus a bunch of emails and $5 challenge questions.

