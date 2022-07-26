News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Vince McMahon including what brought him down, what’s next, how does it affect AEW, more (98 min.)

July 26, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking about Vince McMahon (how could they not?). What brought Vince down? Would being a private company (like AEW) create a different result? What’s next? How does this affect AEW? Tully Blanchard is gone. Is AEW growing too fast? Gresham is out. Plus a bunch of emails and $5 challenge questions.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*