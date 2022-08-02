FREE PODCAST 8/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Noticable changes already, Ciampa’s push, Summerslam fallout, on-site report, calls and emails (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails plus an on-site correspondent from Houston. They open discussing what a fan who stepped away for a while from WWE might notice and like about this episode booked by Paul Levesque. They discuss impact of Becky Lynch’s injury and endorsement of Bianca Belair, Bayley’s faction, Ciampa’s push, who else might get pushed because of Triple H, and much more. In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow portion, Javier discusses differences he noticed and we read more email and Twitter feedback on the show, including Tom’s scouting report on Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO