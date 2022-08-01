VIP AUDIO 8/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Should Tony Khan adjust approach with Triple H in charge? Plus Gresham-TK fallout, Lynch injury, Triple H so far, Logan Paul, Reigns, Garcia’s win over Danielson, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- The latest thoughts on Triple H’s first week as WWE Head of Creative.
- The impact of Becky Lynch’s shoulder injury.
- Who could be next for Roman Reigns.
- Jerry Lawler and Booker T on the Summerslam pre-show
- Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, including playing up an existing injury.
- The Jonathan Gresham controversy coming out of the ROH PPV.
- Logan Paul’s missteps and prospects.
- Should Tony Khan adjust how he books AEW and presents his company now that Triple H is the face of his competition rather than Vince McMahon and all the baggage that comes with that.
