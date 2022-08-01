News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Should Tony Khan adjust approach with Triple H in charge? Plus Gresham-TK fallout, Lynch injury, Triple H so far, Logan Paul, Reigns, Garcia’s win over Danielson, more (46 min.)

August 1, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • The latest thoughts on Triple H’s first week as WWE Head of Creative.
  • The impact of Becky Lynch’s shoulder injury.
  • Who could be next for Roman Reigns.
  • Jerry Lawler and Booker T on the Summerslam pre-show
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, including playing up an existing injury.
  • The Jonathan Gresham controversy coming out of the ROH PPV.
  • Logan Paul’s missteps and prospects.
  • Should Tony Khan adjust how he books AEW and presents his company now that Triple H is the face of his competition rather than Vince McMahon and all the baggage that comes with that.

