VIP AUDIO 8/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Should Tony Khan adjust approach with Triple H in charge? Plus Gresham-TK fallout, Lynch injury, Triple H so far, Logan Paul, Reigns, Garcia’s win over Danielson, more (46 min.)

The latest thoughts on Triple H’s first week as WWE Head of Creative.

The impact of Becky Lynch’s shoulder injury.

Who could be next for Roman Reigns.

Jerry Lawler and Booker T on the Summerslam pre-show

Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, including playing up an existing injury.

The Jonathan Gresham controversy coming out of the ROH PPV.

Logan Paul’s missteps and prospects.

Should Tony Khan adjust how he books AEW and presents his company now that Triple H is the face of his competition rather than Vince McMahon and all the baggage that comes with that.

