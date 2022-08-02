VIP AUDIO 8/1 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Summerslam fallout, Becky and Edge each address crowd about turns, U.S. Title no. 1 contender determined, evaluating what’s different so far under Levesque as booker (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Summerslam fallout, Becky and Edge each addressing the crowd about their turns, the U.S. Title no. 1 contender determined, evaluating what’s different so far under Levesque as booker, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO