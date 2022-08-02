SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JULY 27, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Rare Asuka appearance on MSG episode of Main Event

(1) MUSTAFA ALI & CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. AKIRA TOZAWA & T-BAR

Alexander and T-Bar started things off. T-Bar squared up facing his opponent, but quickly spun around to club an unsuspecting Ali off the apron to the floor. T-Bar gave a big front kick to Alexander, knocking him to the mat. T-Bar tagged in Tozawa, but commanded him to attack Ali, who was still on the floor. He did so by running along the apron and leaping into a cannonball, crushing Ali against the barrier. T-Bar hit the High Justice on Alexander, then rolled aside for Tozawa to hit Alexander with a flying senton off the top rope. Tozawa covered, but Ali dove through the ropes to knock Tozawa away and break up the cover. Tozawa fired Ali face-first into a turnbuckle, then clubbed away at Alexander. He snap mared him to the mat and applied a chin lock.

T-Bar tagged back in. Alexander did a handspring against the ropes and took out both opponents with heel kicks. T-Bar and Tozawa rolled to the floor on opposite sides of the ring. This set up Alexander and Ali to hit simultaneous diving attacks on either side, although indecisive camera work didn’t show it very well. Ali tagged in and they went for a double team body drop but T-Bar landed on his feet then turned them both inside out with a dual-wield clothesline. T-Bar lifted Ali onto his shoulders while Tozawa climbed to the top rope. Alexander appeared and yanked Ali down, then they combined forces to fire T-Bar into Tozawa in the corner. Ali and Alexander stood on T-Bar’s back and took Tozawa to the mat with a double superplex. Ali covered Tozawa for two.

Ali slowly got to his feet, then lifted Tozawa to his. He reached backward to tag Alexander, but T-Bar was on the floor and yanked Alexander away. Tozawa took Ali out with a spinning kick, then hit a bridged German suplex into a two-count cover. Alexander smashed T-Bar against the ring apron with a uranage, then tagged in. Alexander suplexed Tozawa to the mat, and Ali flew into the 450 splash to finish Tozawa and cover for the three-count.

WINNERS: Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander by pinfall in 4:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good match – it was dense with action considering how short it was. T-Bar’s early High Justice to Alexander made for a believable near finish.)

-Main Event recap session:

Video package: 20 years of Rey Mysterio

Replay of Rey & Dominik Mysterio in-ring segment from Raw

Replay of Impaulsive TV w/ Logan Paul / Miz & Maryse from Raw

Replay of Bloodline in-ring segment from Raw

Match rundown for upcoming PLE SummerSlam

Replay of Reigns & Usos vs. Riddle & Street Profits from Raw

(2) TAMINA & CARMELLA vs. DANA BROOKE & ASUKA

During entrances, Byron actually said, “You almost get the vibe that they’re stickin’ names in a hat, and whichever two names come out together, hey! Let’s see how they fare as a tag team.”

Brooke and Tamina started the match. Brooke flung Tamina into the corner with a sloppy head scissor takedown. She hit Tamina with a handspring elbow in that corner, but Tamina staggered out of the corner and leveled Brooke with a right hand. Tamina knocked Brooke to the floor while she was distracted by Carmella, then Carmella kicked Brooke in the face on the floor. We cut to break.

Carmella was hammering Brooke with elbows in the ring after the break. Carmella taunted Asuka, then hit a bronco buster to Brooke in the corner. Carmella covered for two, then applied a chin lock. Brooke battled free with double axe handles, but Carmella yanked her back to the mat by her hair, then covered for another two-count. Tamina tagged in and clotheslined Brooke to the mat. Tamina covered for two, then applied a chin lock of her own. Tamina clubbed Brooke to the mat, then knocked Asuka, who had been cheering on her partner, off the apron to the floor. Tamina took Brooke down with a Samoan drop, then went for the cover. Asuka jumped in to break up the pin. Brooke dodged Tamina’s clothesline, then somersaulted across the ring to finally tag in Asuka.

Asuka knocked Carmella off the apron with a hip attack then kicked Tamina and landed a double knee strike to her face. Asuka unleashed a flurry of kicks and strikes, then took Tamina down with a bulldog. She covered for two. Asuka landed more forearm shots, but Tamina leveled her with a big clothesline. She absorbed some boos before lifting Asuka to her feet. Asuka reversed out of a powerbomb and rolled up Tamina for a surprise three-count.

WINNERS: Dana Brooke and Asuka by pinfall in 5:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Nothing special about this match apart from Brooke’s nearly-botched takedown and Asuka’s star power igniting the Main Event crowd.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.4

