FREE PODCAST 8/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss whether former NXT talent in AEW wish they remained in WWE with Triple H now in charge, Ric Flair’s last match, more (92 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking some WWE, including if some of the former NXT talent in AEW wish they remained in WWE with Triple H now in charge. Was Raw a sign of things to come under Triple H? Also, the guys discuss Ric Flair’s last match and take a ton of emails with $5 challenges.

