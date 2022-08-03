News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss whether former NXT talent in AEW wish they remained in WWE with Triple H now in charge, Ric Flair’s last match, more (92 min.)

August 3, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking some WWE, including if some of the former NXT talent in AEW wish they remained in WWE with Triple H now in charge. Was Raw a sign of things to come under Triple H? Also, the guys discuss Ric Flair’s last match and take a ton of emails with $5 challenges.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*