FREE PODCAST 8/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Stan Hansen & J.J. Dillon with live in-studio audience: Engaging, entertaining, laugh-out-loud, fascinating stories from two legends in pro wrestling (134 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (July 2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell interviewed J.J. Dillon and Stan Hanse in Waterloo, Iowa at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center as part of the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame weekend in front of a live studio audience. It’s an engaging, entertaining, laugh-out-loud, fascinating hour with two legends, including Hansen who has done very few interviews since his retirement. Dillon managed the Four Horsemen, worked closely with Vince McMahon as a front office worker, and has been around so many big moments and big stars in pro wrestling with so many stories to share. Hansen is one of the all-time greats in the ring and on the mic, with a legendary feud with Bruno Sammartino, a great run in Japan as a tag team with Bruiser Brody, a run as AWA Champion including a famous incident with the title belt when he quit, and time in WCW. They each share great stories and answer questions from the hosts and the live studio audience.

