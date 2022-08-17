SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is themed around the House of the Dragon television show and will feature two of the most famous “dragons” in wrestling history.

The show this week is headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a two out of three falls match. Garcia defeated Danielson in match earlier this month. This time, they’ll collide and have to secure two falls over the other. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will serve as a ringside judge for the match.

#AEWDynamite is LIVE TONIGHT at 8/7c on TBS!

-2 out of 3 falls Bryan Danielson v Daniel Garcia w/ Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat as timekeeper

-AEW Trios Championship Tournament QF La Faccion Ingobernable v Young Bucks + ?

-Toni Storm v KiLynn King

-Varsity Blonds v Gunn Club

The Trios Championship Tournament kicks off this week with Rush, Andrade El Idolo, & Dragon Lee taking on The Young Bucks and a mystery partner. The only thing revealed about the mystery partner was that it would not be Adam Page. Page turned down The Bucks offer to join their team and decided to corner Dark Order instead.

Other matches on the show this week include Toni Storm vs. Kilynn King and The Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blonds.

